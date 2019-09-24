The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has sent his list of commissioners to the State House of Assembly for screening and approval.

Concise News learned that the list was submitted to the State Assembly by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Prince Wole Oyebamji.

The list is expected to be read on the floor of the assembly on Tuesday.

Governor Oyetola is currently with President Muhammadu Buhari in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Those that made the list include the sons of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bisi Akande, Femi Akande and Dayo Adewole, son of former Health Minister, Prof Isaac Adewole.

Also, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, immediate past Commissioner for Finance, Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, the immediate past Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Prof Lekan Yinusa, the immediate past Commissioner for Budget and Dr. Obawale Adebisi.

Others are Adejare Adebisi, Barrister Femi Akande who is the son of Chief Bisi Akande, Rasaki Adeosun, Sola Oladepo, Engr Niran Ibitoye, the National Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Society of Engineers and Yemi Lawal who was Senator Omisore’s running mate.

Also included are Sola Ogunfolaju, a former lawmaker, Hon. Folorunso Oladoyin – Bamisayemi, Dr. Bode Olanipekun, the son of the Akirun of Ikirun, Kehinde Olawale, Adebayo Adeleke, a former House of Representative member, Hon. Nath Agunbiade, Tadese and Taiwo Akeju.