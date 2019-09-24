The Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, has hinted that the school is set to build an airport within the campus.

Eyitope gave the hint at the 2019 Faculty of Technology International Conference, held at OAU ICT Park recently.

He said that the airport would serve as training ground for the planned aeronautic programme of the university.

The VC added that the institution has over 11,000 hectares of land, with the school hope to achieve its objective, adding that the institution has developed a proposal for the airport.

The vice-chancellor said, “We believe that the future of travel globally is in the air. It is in view of this that we are starting an aeronautic programme. As part of this, we will be having our own airport.

“We have over 11,000 hectares of land, with which we hope to achieve our objective and we have developed a proposal for the airport. We will be taking it up with the authorities to ensure that we do not only have the aeronautic programme here, but also build an airport that will serve that purpose.

“We want to make OAU the hub of aeronautic studies in Nigeria. Currently, no federal university in the country offers a programme in aeronautic studies. We believe that with OAU taking up this challenge, we can go places with it.

“This idea was contemplated some years ago. Now we are very serious with it. We have the drawings in place and the land has been earmarked. Everything that we need for the airport and to start the programme is ready.”