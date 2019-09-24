On-air personality Toolz’s father who was also a first-class monarch in Lagos Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, has died on Monday after a brief illness.

Oba Oniru passed away in his palace at Victoria Island area of the state at the age of 82.

Concise News understands that his demise came seventeen days after he celebrated his 82nd birthday on September 6.

The Oniru of iru land was survived by wives, children among are former Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Adesegun Oniru, On-Air personality Tolu Demuren (a.k.a Toolz), grandchildren and great-grandchildren.