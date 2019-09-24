The leader of Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) Ango Abdullahi has squashed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari favored the north in his appointments.

Ango Abdullahi who was a Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria lamented that everything in the country has been politicized.

According to him, a look into Nigeria’s history indicates that the north has been cheated in appointments into key positions in the country.

He noted that there is nothing wrong with Buhari appointing more Service Chiefs from the region since others have enjoyed it without murmurs

from the north.

“What we are witnessing is a sad development, very dangerous arguments that are being put forward,” he told Sun News.

“How many offices are we even talking about and you are saying lopsidedness of offices?

“Have you looked at the offices in the civil service and those that occupy them, so what is the fuss all about?

“Are they parochial or are they biased in the discharge of duties concerning other parts of the country?

“This is a very sad development because this is driving us into areas that will be very unfortunate for this country.

“The trouble with Nigeria is that we don’t learn from our history and we don’t keep records of history.”

Continuing, he said: “I have just done an exercise in a booklet form to show appointments of the First Republic since independence in 1960 to date, to show who was in what office and from what area, from what religious faith?

“By the time you see it, you will be sorry asking this kind of question because the question appears to be parochial by those who have such a view and should not arise.”