Nigeria’s Chief Trade Negotiator and Director-General of Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiation, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe, has died.

His death was confirmed in a tweet on Sunday by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Before his death, Osakwe chaired the Negotiating Forum of the African Union (AU) from June 2017 to March 2018, during which time the negotiations were concluded on the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).