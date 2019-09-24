Tennis stars Aruna Quadri and Bode Abiodun have propelled their team, Sporting, to their fifth Portuguese Super Cup title.

Concise News reports that this feat was achieved at the weekend.

Sporting have dominated the men’s event of the Portuguese Super Cup since 2015, with Quadri and Abiodun leading the charge for the Lisbon-based side.

The club again showed their superiority over GDCS Juncal in men and women finals of the competition.

Quadri spearheaded the 3-0 routing of Juncal, recording a 3-0 (7-11, 6-11, 7-11) defeat of Congo Brazzaville’s Saheed Idowu to lift the 14th edition of the competition named José Manuel Amaro Super Cup.

A recovery from Juncal was thwarted in the second game with Portuguese international – Diogo Carvalho – wading off the comeback with a 3-2 (11-6, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-13) win over Russia’s Andrei Bukin.

It was Abiodun that completed the drubbing when he took down Juncal’s David Bessa 3-1 (2-11, 11-7, 0-11, 7-11) in the last game.