President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina have been appointed by the United Nations as part of 27 global leaders to combat malnutrition across the world. The appointment was made by António Guterres, the secertary-general of the United Nations, as part of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement committed to fighting malnutrition in all its forms.

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in New York announced robust plans and initiatives by his administration to reverse the negative effects of climate change in Nigeria. The plans were revealed in his address to the United Nations Climate Action Summit with the theme, “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the transaction charges on deposit and withdrawal in furtherance of implementation of its cashless policy is on the amount in excess of the set limits. The Director, Corporate Communication Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor, made the clarification in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

4. Supreme Court Judge Justice Ngwuta Resumes Duty

A Supreme Court Juge Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who faced trial for corruption and technically suspended from the bench, has resumed his official duties. Ngwuta, who has been absent from the bench since 2016, was seen at a ceremony on Monday in Abuja, where the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) will be conferred on 36 lawyers.

Unity Bank Plc has announced a fire incident at its Head Office on Victoria Island, Lagos, Concise News reports. Concise News understands that the fire outbreak happened on Monday morning.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, has said that the judiciary is in financial bondage. The CJN said this on Monday at a special session to mark the beginning of the 2019/2020 legal year. He also complained about the salaries of judges.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has said that he enrolled his son in a public primary school in order to make government-owned schools more competitive. The Governor had, in a state broadcast in December 2017, said he was going to enrol his child in a public school when he turns six years old.

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has reacted to the alleged maltreatment of vice president Yemi Osinbajo by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides. In a statement issued by MASSOB leader Uchenna Madu, the group said President Buhari’s silence on this matter was hypocritical.

Frodd on Monday night nominated fellow housemates Tacha, Mike, Ike, Elozonam and Cindy for possible eviction this coming Sunday. This strategically means Frodd, Omashola, Diane, Mercy, Seyi are already in the final phase of the 2019 Big Brother Naija.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi beat Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the best men’s player award at the Best FIFA awards.This is the sixth time Messi has been voted the world’s best, after wins in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

