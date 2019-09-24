The Schwab Foundation which is a sister organization of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has handed its Public Social Intrapreneur award to Maryam Uwais, Concise News reports.

Uwais is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments (NSIP) and was handed the award alongside 40 others.

The awardees were selected based on their innovation approach and potential for global impact.

While reacting to the conferment of the prize, Uwais described it as an international endorsement of efforts by President Buhari to tackle the challenges of poverty and unemployment via the implementation of the NSIP.

According to her, the award is a call for her to do more and the Nigerian government to put more resources into its social investment programmes and achieve the task of reducing poverty by 100m people in 10 years in line with the target set by President Buhari.

Uwais has been in charge of the National Social Investment Office, a Nigeria government portfolio which coordinates all components of the Social Investment Programme in an inclusive manner, not only reducing poverty but also fostering financial inclusion in Nigeria since 2016.

Over 10 million pupils in 32 states in Nigeria are benefiting from the School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) with about 650,000 poor and vulnerable households in 27 states enrolled onto the National Cash Transfer Programme.

Also, more than 2 million people have benefitted from interest and collateral-free loans through Marketmoni, Tradermoni, and Farmermoni facilitated under the Government Economic and Enterprise Programme (GEEP).

Concise News understands that over 540,000 young people in the country are enrolled in a job enhancement Scheme called N-Power.