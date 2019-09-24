MURIC Mourns Akintola's Death

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an NGO in Abuja, has condoled with the family of its, Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, over the death of his son, Mujahid Akintola.

Concise News reports that the Chairman, Abuja branch of the NGO, Salahudden Ustaz Yunus offered the condolences in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that the deceased, until his death, was a 200 level student of engineering department at the University of Lagos.

Yunus prayed Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased paradise and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“O God, forgive him and have mercy on him, keep him safe and sound, honour the place where he settles and make his entrance wide.

“Wash him with water and snow and cleanse him of sin as a white garment is cleansed of dirt.

“Dear Lord, make the uneasy, easy for the queen of Prof. Ishaq Akintola household, to bear this trial and grant her succour.

“May Almighty God grant the family in particular and the Muslim Ummah in general, the fortitude to bear the departure of Mujahid.”

Meanwhile, friends of Mujahid Akintola on social media have also been mourning his demise.

I lost a close friend.

Akintola Mujahid.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

I lost a close friend. Akintola Mujahid. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Please if you come across this tweet say a prayer for him.

If you'd wake for tahajjud/qiyam tonight, please say a prayer for my friend, Mujahid Afolabi Akintola, who passed away today. He was a shinning light, so pray that his grave be illuminated and that he is saved from the torment of barzakh.

Innaa lillaahi wa innaa ilayhi Raajiuun Professor Ishaq Lakin Akintola son Mujahid answered d call of Allah this afternoon A very lovable boy.We missed him & may Allah forgive his shortcomings & give his parents & the Ummah the fortitude to bear his departure. Aameen

On behalf of the Executive Director and Staff of Iqraa AfricaTv, we commiserate with Prof Ishaq Akintola and his family on the death of their Son, MUJAHID AKINTOLA a 200 Level Engineering student at #unilag. May Allah be pleased with his return n give them succor to bear his loss

We will all die and nothing will happen.

May Allah have mercy on Akintola Mujahid.

Iku tin pa ojugba eni, owe ni pa fun ni.

We prepare — M.D` (@muhammadibndaud) September 23, 2019

Please say a prayer for a friend of mine who passed on yesterday.

Please say a prayer for a friend of mine who passed on yesterday. Mujahid Akintola you were so full of life fun to have around. Fun to see watch you chase your dreams and the sisters, fun to listen to your lyrics, but none of this I will no more. Rip friend