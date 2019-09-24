Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Tuesday September 24th, 2019.

Biafra Group Asks Buhari’s Aides To Stop Maltreating Osinbajo

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has reacted to the alleged maltreatment of vice president Yemi Osinbajo by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides.

In a statement issued by MASSOB leader Uchenna Madu, the group said President Buhari’s silence on this matter was hypocritical.

The statement reads in part, “The unconstitutional stripping of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s official attributes attached to the office of the Vice President of the Federation is continuous humiliation of Christians in high positions of the current administration of President Mohammed Buhari.

“MASSOB recalls that on Monday, September 16, 2019, Prof Yemi Osibanjo was removed unceremoniously as Head of the Statutory National Economic Council.

“On Tuesday, September 17, agencies and ministerial departments under his watch were redirected to report directly to Mr President.” Read more here.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB To Storm 74th UNGA

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu would, alongside other members of the group, storm the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Concise News reports.

This year’s UNGA is holding in New York, United States of America with a statement by the pro-Biafra group saying that the members of the group are looking forward to the meeting with enthusiasm.

Concise News reports that in the statement by IPOB on Monday, it noted that “Regarding the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, we have both direct and indirect representations for the forthcoming events in the US. Our people are on the ground.

“If the right conditions which we are waiting for are put in place, our leader will personally lead our people; otherwise it would be on a later date which would be duly announced.” Read more here.

And that's all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today.