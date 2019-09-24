The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has decried the absence of teachers posted to the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme to teach in public primary schools in the state.

Concise News reports that Prof. Mathew Sule, the Executive Chairman of the board, who made the remark while monitoring resumption of schools at Obasanjo Model School, Hwolshe, on Monday in Jos, said the teachers’ truant act was detrimental to the objective of the scheme of complementing the state government’s efforts at improving the standard of education.

“This is morally wrong, where people are posted to schools and they do not attend to their responsibilities, we have no choice but to report them to the appropriate authorities.

“If they cannot come to school, they should be taken to other places, we want orderliness, they must go by the school rules and create a conducive learning environment for the children,” Sule said. Read more here.

N-Power: Head Of Social Investments Uwais Bags Int’l Award

The Schwab Foundation which is a sister organization of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has handed its Public Social Intrapreneur award to Maryam Uwais, Concise News reports.

Uwais is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments (NSIP) and was handed the award alongside 40 others.

The awardees were selected based on their innovation approach and potential for global impact.

While reacting to the conferment of the prize, Uwais described it as an international endorsement of efforts by President Buhari to tackle the challenges of poverty and unemployment via the implementation of the NSIP. Read more here.