The election of Chris Adaji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 2019 Ohimini State Constituency election has been nullified by the National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State.

Adaji is the incumbent Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Chairman of the Tribunal Justice R. O. Odudu, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the margin with which Adaji led Musa Alechenu Ohimini of All Progressives Congress (APC) is less than the number of votes cancelled.

According to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration, Adaji led with 397 votes and the Tribunal finds the margin is less than the 1, 056 votes cancelled in the two polling units of Igbanomaje and Odega. Read more here.

Kidnappers Of Benue PDP Chieftain Demand N50m Ransom

Kidnappers of the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State, Ben Akile, have demanded N50m ransom for his release.

Concise News had reported that Akile and the Legal Adviser of the party, Clement Mue, were abducted by unknown gunmen at Zaki Biam along Katsina-Ala road in Benue North-East senatorial district of the state.

It was learned that the PDP Chieftain was on his way to Katsina-Ala town for PDP zonal meeting with Senator Gabriel Suswam when he was kidnapped.

However, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Bemgba Ioryyom, who confirmed the abduction of Akile, said the kidnappers were demanding N50m ransom from the family.

According to Ioryyom, the gunmen had opened contact with the victim’s wife and demanded N50m ransom. Read more here.

Benue Election Tribunal Delivers Judgement On 28 Petitions – Secretary

The Governorship, National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Benue state said that it had delivered judgment on 28 out of the 32 petitions before it.

Concise News reports that its Secretary, Mrs Deborah Musa, told NAN on Tuesday in Makurdi that out of the 28 judgments, the court upheld 25 elections results, nullified two, and upturned one.

Musa, however, said that judgment was yet to be delivered on three assembly petitions, as well as the only governorship petition in the state.

She said among the concluded cases was that of Oju/Obi Federal Constituency which was upturned in favour of the petitioners, Samson Okuw and the PDP, against the respondents, David Ogewu and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Read more here.