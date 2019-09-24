Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez has expressed delight at scoring for Granada against Barcelona in a La Liga clash over the weekend, Concise News reports.

The former Flying Eagles star began the scoring for the recently-promoted side against the multiple European champions just two minutes into the clash. Granada won the game 2-0.

He has now bagged two goals in the La Liga this term and is confident of doing more for his side this season.

Azeez said he is happy with the team’s work ethic following the memorable match against the Nou Camp outfit.

“I am very happy for the goal and for the work of the whole team,” he said.

He was part of the Super Eagles team to the 2014 FIFA World held in Brazil.

Chelsea Star Gives Hint

Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori has hinted that he might play for Nigeria if called up by the Super Eagles.

Fikayo was born in Canada to a Nigerian parents and now lives in England.

The youngster has played for the Canadian youth team and is eligible to represent his country of birth, England and Nigeria, also.

He, however, said he has not made up his made on which country to feature and will wait to see if he will get an invite from any of these nations soon.

According to him, any of the nations that give him a call up might get his commitment.

“I’m a citizen of all three (countries) so we’ll see. I was born in Canada and lived there about seven or eight months old,” he told Daily Mail.

“My family is Nigerian, obviously, I live in England.”

“It’s nice to have that. I can’t play Under-21 football anymore so the last international break I didn’t get called up to anyone. Next one maybe we’ll see.”