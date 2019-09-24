Kidnappers of the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State, Ben Akile, have demanded N50m ransom for his release.

Concise News had reported that Akile and the Legal Adviser of the party, Clement Mue, were abducted by unknown gunmen at Zaki Biam along Katsina-Ala road in Benue North-East senatorial district of the state.

It was learned that the PDP Chieftain was on his way to Katsina-Ala town for PDP zonal meeting with Senator Gabriel Suswam when he was kidnapped.

However, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Bemgba Ioryyom, who confirmed the abduction of Akile, said the kidnappers were demanding N50m ransom from the family.

According to Ioryyom, the gunmen had opened contact with the victim’s wife and demanded N50m ransom.

Ioryyom said that the men were waylaid by three gunmen, who ordered Mue to run and kidnapped Akile.

“The legal adviser was the one driving. When they ran into the bandits, the three people who were on motorcycle stopped them and went away with Akile.

“Now they have opened contact with the wife and were demanding N50m ransom,” Ioryyom said.