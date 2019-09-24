Keyamo Reacts To Redeployment To Labour Ministry

Former Minister of State for Niger-Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari redeployed him from the Ministry of Niger Delta to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria, while reacting to the development, wrote on Twitter, “On the move again: Two portfolios in two months!

“Just been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with my long-time big brother, H.E, Chris Ngige.”

“Thank you, Mr President for finding me versatile enough to move around. Always ready to serve in any capacity.”

Keyamo swapped positions with Minister of State, Labour Tayo Alasoadura who moves to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

This was disclosed in a statement from the Director of Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

Bassey said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the swap.

According to him: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State as follows.

“Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State. This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019.”