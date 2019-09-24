In a bid to raise awareness on Nigerian political terrain, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE) will screen thrilling movie ‘4th republic’ in communities and universities across the country.

The screening partnership also includes the Junior Chambers International (JCI) National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the producer of the movie.

‘4th Republic’ follows Kate Henshaw’s character (Mabel King) as she races to become Nigeria’s first female governor but is caught up around a heavily marred election.

Directed by Ishaya Bako, it stirs conversation on the Nigerian political and electoral terrain.

It also explores the dynamics of politics in Nigeria, the necessity of a better political class, the presence or lack of women in politics and the importance of a fair and incorruptible judiciary.

The film was screened in Bayelsa state on Tuesday as a follow up to the Lokoja screening on Sept. 16 with political stakeholders present.

Both screenings were organized ahead of the Nov. 16 gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Speaking at a screening of the film, Director of Voter Education at INEC, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said:, “We believe that voter education should be done through as many media as possible, This is art, and Nollywood is one of the frontiers that we think can reach millions of Nigerians”

In her remarks, Director of Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilisation at NOA, Mrs Ruth Ogun, added that the film will help citizens know that election violence has no gain.

The director of the film, Bako said:, “I think it is interesting that the film has gotten such strong and positive responses in each of the screenings we have had.”

“I am grateful that all the hard work from the cast and crew is paying off in this way with such support and collaboration.

The partnership with the producers, INEC, JCI and EiE Nigeria will see the film shown in about 18 universities, across the six geo-political zones in the country.

4th republic features Nollywood veterans such as: Kate Henshaw, Eyinna Nwigwe, Bimbo Manuel, Linda Ejiofor, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Mu’azu.