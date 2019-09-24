Afrobeat star, Tiwa Savage has in an interview with Billboard explained how she got featured on American Singer, Beyonce’s latest music effort ‘Lion King: The Gift’ which she described as authentic.

Recall that Tiwa was one of the few African stars like Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Tekno and Burna Boy that featured on the album which dropped in July.

Speaking on Beyonce’s work, Tiwa told Billboard, “The project came out really well and it was very authentic, It’s easy when you’re not an African and you want to do a project like that, for Africans to be like, ‘Nah this isn’t Afrobeats.’

On how she became part of the project, Tiwa said, “Someone called me and said, ‘Beyoncé’s putting an album together and she wants to make it Afrobeats.

“Your name popped up’. I was just like, ‘Oh my God, please don’t get excited for no reason,’ she recalled.

The mother of one noted the beautiful thing about African music is that great sounds are obtained from each region.

“If you hear some of the records from South African artists like Moonchild Sanelly and Nasty C, they are incredible,” she added.

Billboard magazine publishes The Billboard Hot 100, the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs.