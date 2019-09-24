Google Identifies With Nigerian Food Culture

Google is celebrating Nigerian food culture with the world through its project “Come Chop Bellefull: A Taste of Nigeria.”

Concise News understands that the project was launched in collaboration with the Centenary Project on Tuesday at the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Lagos.

The Centenary Project had since its inception in 2014 focused on digitally capturing and showcasing the cultural and historical expressions of the Nigerian nation.

Google Spokesman for West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said Nigeria demonstrated a unique ability to combine culinary innovation with cultural knowledge through food.

“If you live in Nigeria or visit Nigeria regularly, then you will understand that Nigerians do not mess around when it comes to food.

“Regardless of where you’re from, you will have a favourite dish that drives an eagerness to find and taste more.

“In recognition of this, Google Arts and Culture has paid tribute to Nigeria’s vibrant and diverse food culture with the “Come Chop Bellefull: A Taste of Nigeria’’ project,” Kola-Ogunlade said.

He said that the project was a way to inform and educate the world about the wealth of creativity and human resources the country had.

The Google spokesman said that the project was opening the doors to foodies and lovers of culture from across the globe and helping them experience Nigerian cooking culture for themselves.

“A Taste of Nigeria” boasts 2,000 high-resolution images and 30 stories that represent iconic local dishes and unforgettable flavours for which Nigeria is known.

“A few of the local cuisine recipes showcased on the Taste of Nigeria site include Jollof Rice which is must in order to be truly Nigerian.

Another Nigerian meal that is undeniably sought after across all geographical regions is made from raw groundnuts and rice, Kunun Gyada. It is a light porridge that can be enjoyed alone or accompanied with kosai (bean cake), masa (rice cake) or fried meat,” he said.

He said that soups form a staple part of any Nigerian diet, adding that the starch and Banga Soup from the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria is made by extracting the juice from the seeds of raw palm kernel fruit.

“Interestingly, the Efik/Ibibios call it Abak Atama and the Yoruba’s call theirs Obe Eyin Ikpogiri.

“Banga is best served with catfish and fresh fish and is a meal that is seen as fit for kings, no matter where it is being served.

“Snack lovers would want to order one of Nigeria’s favourite deep fried snacks, akara, which is a popular breakfast meal made with brown or black-eyed beans and spices, it is just one of many snack type meals available.

“Suya is probably the most popular street food in Nigeria, sold on street corners almost everywhere in Lagos and elsewhere.

“It is skewered meat that is roasted and served with spices, which gives it a unique aroma and taste,” he said.

According to him, visitors would be hard pressed to find a reason to shut their browsers once they start exploring Come Chop Bellefull: A Taste of Nigeria.

He encouraged visitors to find the project online at https://g.co/arts/BrEendr24cgttjWQ9