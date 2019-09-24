The Carabao Cup returns on Tuesday in England with Arsenal at home to Nottingham Forest in one of the fixtures for the 3rd Round, Concise News reports.

Arsenal had over the weekend seen off Aston Villa 3-2 in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

Also, Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur play Colchester United, away from home, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Manchester United will face Rochdale and will be seeking redemption after a 2-0 humiliation in the hands of West Ham in a domestic league clash last week.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City tackle Preston North End in a bid to retain the title they claimed last season.

City were ruthless over the weekend, spanking Watford 6-0 as they trail Liverpool by two points at the top of the EPL table.

London side Chelsea will be at home at the Stamford Bridge to take on Grimsby Town while EPL leaders Liverpool lock horns with Oxford United.

Carabao Cup Fixtures

Below are the Carabao Cup fixtures for Tuesday (today) and Wednesday, plus time (Nigeria/West Africa Time) for the matches:

Tuesday, 24th September

Arsenal Vs (19:45) Nottingham Forest

Colchester United (19:45) Tottenham Hotspur

Crawley Town (19:45) Stoke City

Luton Town (19:45) Leicester City

Portsmouth (19:45) Southampton

Preston North End (19:45) Manchester City

Sheffield Wednesday (19:45) Everton

Watford (19:45) Swansea City

Wednesday, 25th September

Brighton and Hove Albion (19:45) Aston Villa

Burton Albion (19:45) Bournemouth

Chelsea (19:45) Grimsby Town

Milton Keynes Dons (19:45) Liverpool

Oxford United (19:45) West Ham United

Sheffield United (19:45) Sunderland

Wolverhampton Wanderers (19:45) Reading

Manchester United (20:00) Rochdale

Arsenal Hint On Transfers

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham says the club are unlikely to be active in the January transfer window after their recruitment drive this summer, Concise News reports.

The Gunners spent big in the most recent transfer window and splashed around £130m on new signings, including a club-record deal of £72m for forward Nicolas Pepe.

And in the wake of that summer spend Venkatesham has told supporters they should not expect too much activity in January unless the club is forced to dip into the market.

“We’ve just been through the transfer period in the summer, that’s what we always call the main transfer window,” Venkatesham told Bloomberg.

“And we were very aggressive in that transfer window, signing a number of new players that we are very excited about – predominately targeting young players that we believe can grow and develop with us over future years.

“When we look forward to January, we’ll see when January comes. I’d say that we always treat the summer window as being the more strategic window.

“And the January window is the one where you need to be a bit more tactical, maybe responding to an injury or another demand. But really our work is done in the summer – and we’re really pleased with what we did in the summer.

“We’ve been really focused over the summer. We made some defensive reinforcements, signing David Luiz from Chelsea and Kieran Tierney from Celtic. We’re looking forward to seeing how those players progress and how they do over the course of the season.”

Arsenal are back in action tonight against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup and head coach Unai Emery will be hoping to give a number of returning players minutes.

Centre-back Rob Holding is in contention to start, while full-backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are both hoping to feature at some point too.