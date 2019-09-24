EPL: Manchester United Coach Solskjaer Replies Mourinho’s Comment

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Jose Mourinho is right to air his thoughts about the team following a 2-0 loss to West Ham.

Concise News learned that United were hammered by the Hammers over the weekend at the London Stadium during a Premier League showdown.

While speaking after the tie, Mourinho, a former coach of United, claimed that the team has become poorer since he left them in December 2018.

According to him, Solskjaer lacks the technical depth to be the coach of Manchester United.

Top Four Mere Dreams

He also said he does not see the Old Trafford side making the top four at the end of the current campaign in May 2020.

“They are far (from the top two),” he told Skysports. “It’s difficult for me to answer.

“For two seasons I could feel lots of positives things; obviously the third season was not good enough.

“I was sacked – probably deservedly because the final responsibility comes as a manager – but the sad reality is they’re worse than before.

“Maybe people think that I’m enjoying the situation but I’m not. I have people at the club that I love and I have a lot of respect for the fans.

“I think they are going to be really in trouble to get not just into the top four but the top six. It’s with a sad feeling that I say that.”

United Won’t Be Distracted – OGS

And when asked about the former Real Madrid manager’s comment, Solskjaer told a news conference that he is focusing on making the team better.

“I think he’s got a right to his opinion,” the former United player said. “We lost here last year, it’s always a difficult ground to go to and we hoped to do better than we did. We hope for [the] better.

“But the key moments they grasped and we didn’t. I have to say, two fantastic finishes from two left feet. We just didn’t take the chances when we had them.

“Of course, when you lose a game you’re disappointed. It’s a game that can go both ways, as you expect away from home in the Premier League.”

Solskjaer admitted that “It’s a good group to work with, they’re determined. Sometimes along the road you hit some bumps, some highs and lows, this group is determined and they have [the] desire.

“It’s a good atmosphere in the dressing room and they’ve got their focus right.”