Ebonyi: Umahi Sacks Chief Press Secretary

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday terminated the appointment of his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor.

Umahi was quoted by The Nation to have said that the decision was because the CPS misrepresented him and South East Governors in a statement he issued on the Controversial National Livestock Transformation Programme.

The Governor described the statement by Uzor as highly embarrassing and regrettable.

He further noted that the position of the CPS was contrary to his on the issue.

The statement reads: “I just directed the termination of the appointment of my CPS for misrepresenting me and south east governors on National livestock transformation plan programme of which I had issued press statement on behalf of NEC after our last NEC meeting”.

“My former Cps was never authorised to talk to the press on the matter. His position is different from mine and that of the south east governors”.

“His statement is so embarrassing and regrettable,” the governor wrote.

Umahi also said that the sacked CPS is to hand over to his Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke immediately.

He wished him well in his future endeavours.