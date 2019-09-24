Nigerian music star, Davido Adeleke popularly known as Davido is set to make first appearance in Hollywood’s romantic comedy ‘Coming to America 2’.

Concise News understands that ‘Coming to America 2’ a sequel to the 1988 American comedy which featured Eddie Murphy has been in production.

Well, the news of Davido’s appearance was made known by Ghanaian/Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson on his Twitter handle, where he claimed Davido made the revelation to him.

“Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie” he tweeted.

The 1988 Amercian comedy was directed by John Landis and based on a story originally created by Eddie Murphy, who also starred in the lead role.

Murphy played Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who traveled to the United States in the hopes of finding a woman he can marry.