Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to the 2019 FIFA player of the year award won by rival Lionel Messi on Monday at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram page to express his feelings shortly after the winner was announced.

Concise News reports that the Barcelona superstar beat Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk to the award.

Ronaldo, who opted not to attend the FIFA Best awards ceremony, shared some thoughts after the top prize was announced.

“Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur,” the 34-year-old wrote on his Instagram page.

“Everything that is big today has started small. You can’t do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true. And keep in mind that after night always comes dawn. LR.”

Ronaldo was left out of the Juventus squad for their clash with Brescia on Tuesday after coach Maurizio Sarri confirmed to the media that he was struggling with a thigh problem.

“I want to see current conditions. Ronaldo yesterday [Sunday] had a little muscle fatigue but it is quite normal after three games in seven days,” Sarri told a press conference on Monday.

“We’ll see if it is necessary or not for someone to rest. It’s important that we have continuity in this moment, but there are also other factors to consider.

“We’ll have to make some evaluations.”