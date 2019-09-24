A High Court sitting in Abuja is set to hear the federal government’s application to detain the Convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, for 20 more days.

Concise News had reported the federal government had filed seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against him.

Subsequently, Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the DSS a court-sanctioned order to detain Sowore for 45 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

However, on the eve of the expiration date of on 21 September, the DSS filed a seven-count charge, accusing Sowore of treason, money laundering, and cyberstalking President Buhari.

As at the time of filing this report, the hearing is expected to hold and Sowore’s counsel, Femi Falana, is already present in court.

The prosecutor is, however, yet to be present therefore, the matter has been stood down till 11:00 am to enable them get to court.