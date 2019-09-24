A court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Tuesday struck out the application by the Department of State Security (DSS) to detain the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, for 20 more days.

Concise News understands that the court struck out the application after Sowore’s lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, had argued that the applicant lacked the competence to ask for the detention of Sowore on the basis of national security.

Falana argued that the facts must be before the court, saying that by virtue of Section 40 of the terrorism prevention act, the DSS, also known as the State Security Service (SSS) is not one of the bodies empowered to detain anybody.

Meanwhile, the High Court in the country’s capital has gone on break to “attend to some issues.”

This was after Falana told the court that since the detention order had expired and application for renewal withdrawn, the court should make a consequential order and release Sowore.

He said, “If the court wants him I will produce him (Sowore).”

This online medium had earlier reported that court was set to hear the federal government’s application to detain the publisher of SaharaReporters – an online news platform – for 20 more days.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had filed seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against Sowore.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo sanctioned the DSS request to detain Sowore for 45 days pending the conclusion of the security agency’s investigation.

But on the eve of the expiration date of on 21 September, the DSS filed a seven-count charge, accusing Sowore of treason, money laundering, and cyberstalking President Buhari.

Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been in the detention of the security outfit since August 3, 2019.

He was arrested for organising the RevolutionNow protest, which the DSS referred to as a treasonable offence.

More to come…