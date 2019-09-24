FIFA have revealed how captains of national teams, coaches and fans voted following the emergence of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as FIFA Player of the Year.

Messi took the top honour with 46 per cent of scoring points, with Van Dijk receiving 38 per cent and Cristiano Ronaldo 36 per cent.

Concise News reported that the Argentina captain won the prize on Monday at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.

It was revealed that Messi voted for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and had Ronaldo as his second pick, but Ronaldo did not return the favour, omitting Messi from his top three while opting for Juventus team-mate Matthijs de Ligt as his first option.

See how some players and managers voted:

Harry Kane – England captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Cristiano Ronaldo

Luka Modric – Croatia captain

(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Eden Hazard (3rd) Lionel Messi

Hugo Loris – France captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Kylian Mbappe

Manuel Neuer – Germany captain

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Sadio Mane (3rd) Eden Hazard

Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Mohamed Salah (3rd) Sadio Mane

Gareth Southgate – England coach

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Virgil van Dijk

Ryan Giggs – Wales coach

(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Lionel Messi (3rd) Virgil van Dijk

Mick McCarthy – Republic of Ireland coach

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Harry Kane

Michael O’Neill – Northern Ireland coach

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Mohamed Salah (3rd) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi – Argentina captain

(1st) Sadio Mane (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Frenkie de Jong

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal captain

(1st) Matthijs de Ligt (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Kylian Mbappe

Klopp Emerges Coach Of The Year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named the Best FIFA men’s coach of the year after guiding the Reds to Champions League success last season.

All three finalists for the award came from the Premier League and Klopp edged out Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

Guardiola led Manchester City to a second successive Premier League title, narrowly beating Klopp and Liverpool.

Pochettino’s Tottenham were Liverpool’s opponents in the Champions League final after a memorable run to the Madrid showpiece.

Klopp attended the ceremony at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala and said: “Mauricio – we won that game. That’s why I’m here, not you.

“That’s how football is, but we all know what an incredible job you did, what an incredible job Pep did, what so many coaches out there did.

“I have to say thank you to my outstanding club Liverpool FC, to the owners, I have to say they gave me an incredible team, and I have to thank my team, because as a coach you only can be as good as your team is.

“I’m really proud of being the manager of such an incredible bunch of players.”

Klopp took the opportunity to reveal he had signed up to the Common Goal movement, which involves members donating one per cent of their salary to a charity which funds organisations around the world that use football to tackle social issues.