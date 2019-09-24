The Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) group on Tuesday said the crisis between farmers/herders in Nigeria is linked to the impact of climate change in the country.

The group said the crisis has caused many deaths and loss of property in communities most affected.

The National Coordinator of CEPJ’s, Comrade Sheriff Mulade made the assertion at the World Peace Day celebration held in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The cases of banditry which is threatening the security of lives and property and the peace of many communities across the country today can also be linked to the effect of climate change.”

CEPEJ said, “Climate change is perhaps the biggest challenge faced by our generation today.

“Its effects are widespread and significant, affecting agriculture, energy, human health, terrestrial and marine ecosystems, water resources, and some industries across the world and especially Africa. Its toll on human life is irrefutable, and is obviously, a major threat to peace in our society.”

CEPEJ appealed to the Federal, State and Local Governments, critical stakeholders and students to ensure that the conversation on climate change and climate action continues beyond the event.

“There is no going back on what has been happening globally since the Paris Agreement was ratified and the Sustainable Development Agenda launched in 2015 till date.

“We risk the wide range of devastating impacts of climate change if we fail to continue to take action.”

The theme of this year’s International Day of Peace is ‘Climate Action for Peace.’