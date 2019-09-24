Brexit: Trump Advises Boris Johnson

As the Brexit talks persist, U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Tuesday urged British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to complete the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) as the two leaders met at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Concise News reports that Trump said it took a man like Johnson to exit the British from the EU, adding that it would be a terrible thing to do in any other way.

“I don’t see another vote. I don’t see anything happening. He’s going to get it done,” he said.

The U.S. President, however, declined to comment in detail on a British Supreme Court ruling that Johnson’s request to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue, or suspend, parliament was unlawful.

Parliament will reconvene on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow is another day in parliament, Johnson said next to Trump after the U.S. President quipped about the judgement.

“For him, it’s another day in the office,“ he said.

Trump noted that ahead of the Brexit vote in 2016, he had predicted that Britain would choose to leave the E.U.

The two leaders vowed to work to expand their trading relationship after Brexit.

Meanwhile, Johnson was still hopeful to take Britain out of the bloc by October 31.

Trump urges China to settle situation in Hong Kong, protect freedom

Meanwhile, Trump during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday called on China to settle the situation in Hong Kong and to honour its commitment to protect the territory’s freedom. “We are also carefully monitoring the situation in Hong Kong.

“The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honour its binding treaty made with the British and register with the United Nations in which China commits to protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life.

“How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future.

“We are all counting on President Xi (Jinping) as a great leader,” Trump said.