Omashola, a housemate in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019, has revealed that he paid Frodd in order to escape nomination for possible eviction.

The housemate, while discussing with Mercy in the garden, said he paid Frodd 1000Bet9ja coins to save him with his ultimate veto power.

Frodd was on Sunday announced as winner of the Ultimate Veto Power Challenge, giving him the chance to nominate any five housemates for possible eviction next week Sunday.

While Omashola paid Frodd, Mercy bought immunity privilege in the penultimate week.

Frodd then used his newly acquired coins to order a bowl of local Banga soup which he had always wanted.

