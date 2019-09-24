Amidst several criticisms from some celebrities and viewers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, housemate Tacha has bagged an endorsement with singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P, Concise News reports.

Mr P who has been a die-hard fan of the controversial housemate has since the beginning of the pepper dem edition pledged to support her till the ninety-ninth day.

In a comment section on an Instagram post where a clip of a rally organised for Tacha in Port Harcourt, Rivers state’s capital was shared, the singer noted that his management was awaiting Tacha when the show ends.

He wrote “All I can say for now…. My dear Tacha, My management awaits you”

Just recently, Mr P vowed to give a whopping N60 million to Tacha if she does not win the reality show.