A footage of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha has surfaced online, where she stated reasons ladies choose married men over single guys, Concise News reports.

In the video which was recorded in 2018, the Port Harcourt first daughter could be seen saying that married men demand less and give more.

According to her, singles guys do not meet up with ladies’ standards and demand more sex than married men.

She said: “People always wonder why girls love/date married men, listen married men are less stress, they do not stress us they give us money without us asking for it, they don’t fuck the hell out of you.

“They can’t cheat on you because they have a wife, yes, and i know they have a wife too, so we’re both good. you see the regular boys, the regularn boyfriends, they are always broke”

“When they want to give you like 5k, they want to hang this leg in this bathroom and hang the other leg in the kitchen and fuck the hell out of you”

Watch video below