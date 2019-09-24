Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Seyi has refused to share head of house privileges with anyone, after he won the challenge for the third time since commencement of pepper dem edition, Concise News reports.

Even though the housemates had expected him pick Tacha to share the benefits with him, they were surprised to see him make such decision.

Recall that Tacha once rejected the offer in week six.

Seyi won the challenge after a fiercely contested challenge

With this, he gets 250 Bet9ja coins, bonus coins for his Team, secures a spot in the final week and stands a chance of being the last Pepper Dem Housemate standing.

The Challenge which was in two rounds saw all the Housemates vying for the coveted position of HoH, but only one person could clinch it.

The 30-year-old won the head of house title for week six, choosing Esther to share the privileges with him and won in week seven again, choosing Venita.