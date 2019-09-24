Young Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, known for her display of affluence, has said she is confused as to whom to vote in the ongoing BBNaija show, Concise News reports.

She made this known after disclosing her airtime balance.

Daniels took to her Instastory to show the N220687.70 airtime, saying she felt like voting for a housemate.

Recall that Frodd on Monday night nominated fellow housemates Tacha, Mike, Ike, Elozonam and Cindy for possible eviction this coming Sunday.

Sharing a screenshot of her account balance, the actress wrote “I feel like voting on BBN, but the question is who??”

She started acting at the age of seven; her first movie was Marriage of Sorrow which earned her 10,000 Naira.

Earlier this year, the actress got married to a billionaire Ned Nwoko and this stirred reactions on social media platforms where many criticised their union on the basis that she was way too young to get married to a 59-year-old man.