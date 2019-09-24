Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola has taken to social media to express his excitement about Seyi Awolowo reaching the final of the 2019 Big Brother Naija.

Making this known on his Instagram page, the multi-award-winning actor also said that the other nine contestants were winners for making it to the final.

He wrote, “Finally, we made it to the final….. @officialseyiawo, #seyi #Teamseyi👍

“Congratulations to the remaining ten housemates. For you to qualify to this stage, definitely, you are all stars.

“We all know that one person will definitely win, but trust me, You are all among the biggest stars all over the world and I pray the grace of God that is upon you will never leave you.”