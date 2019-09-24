Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Frodd on Monday night nominated fellow housemates Tacha, Mike, Ike, Elozonam and Cindy for possible eviction this coming Sunday. This strategically means Frodd, Omashola, Diane, Mercy, Seyi are already in the final phase of the 2019 Big Brother Naija.

Video vixen and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mercy while in a romance mood exposed her love interest Ike’s manhood, Concise News understands. This happened while the duo were in the garden while other housemates were asleep.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ike’s sister Cindy has approved his in-house relationship with video vixen, Mercy, Concise News reports. Reacting to a post on Twitter where fans of the reality show concluded that the lovebirds were addicted to each other, Cindy noted that Mercy was the right woman for her brother.

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates has again stirred reactions as she brags about her status, saying she had become notable before the first edition of the show, Concise News reports. The Port Harcourt first daughter, while speaking with Diane on Sunday boasted about her confidence of remaining in the house till the 99th day.

Some Twitter users have slammed a lady identified as @MamaDgreat for organising a rally in support of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, Concise News reports. The lady who probably have been expecting some accolades from fans was shaded on the social media platform.

UK metropolitan police Khafi was spotted with Omashola’s mother and sister, while she and other evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates had a hang out in Warri, Delta state, Concise News understands. Khafi alongside Venita Sir Dee and Esther had their eviction party on Saturday, September 22 at a lounge in Warri.

