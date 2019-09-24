Nollywood screen goddess Tayo Sobola has claimed that actors Saidi Balogun and Mustipha Sholagbade introduced her to an alleged fraudster who duped her, Concise News reports.

According to actress Balogun and Sholagbade had summoned her to go on Hajj trip with them sponsored by the alleged fraudster identified as Idris.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the light-skinned actress narrated that she was talked into becoming an ambassador for Idris’ company, which she immediately declined.

Sobola said she agreed to go with them to Hajj, after questioning the actors who assured her of being familiar with the alleged fraudster.

Still narrating her encounter with them, she said: “Now, i was sent a flier to post on my page which is suppose to be the proper procedure to be taken. Now, to cut all long stories this guy took money from some of my contacts and since then he has neither called anyone picked up calls nor refunded the money he collected.”

Stating that Idris was yet to be found, she said: “Mr @saidibalogun i have been calling and messaging you in the last few months please and please , kindly provide this guy you claim to know. He needs to refund the money he took from my contacts.”

“I have tried my best to keep this off the internet. This will be my first move on this, dont test my patience!!! Please help me repost this ooo!! Atleast if you cant provide him , maybe the internet will help me. His girlfriends page is @abolajilawal22 and she has also been claiming not to know his whereabout.” she added.

See her post below