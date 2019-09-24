Senate on Tuesday summoned the Attorney General of Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and other relevant government officials over a verdict by a British Commercial Court on Gas contract to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited.

The British court on August 16 awarded judgment in the sum of $9.6bn against Nigeria over a failed contract between P&ID and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2010.

The Senate’s decision was as a result of a motion raised by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State over $9.6 billion Judgment against Nigeria secured by P&ID.

Senator Bamidele directed the AGF, Petroleum resources professionals and other relevant agencies, key players and stakeholders to appear before the Upper Chamber and comprehensively brief relevant Senate committees on details of the 2010 contract.

Seconding the motion, Senator Bassey Albert of Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial, said the Senate must be briefed by the AGF on the way forward over the judgment against Nigeria.

Solomon Olamilaken of Lagos West and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, in their separate contributions, spoke in favour of the invite of the AGF and other stakeholders to the chamber.