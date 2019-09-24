A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has berated a northern leader Ango Abdullahi for saying that there is nothing wrong in the presidency staying in the north in 2023.

Concise News had learned that Ango Abdullahi said there was nothing wrong if Nigerians by majority votes decide to enthrone a president from the north.

He also squashed claims that President Muhammadu Buhari has lopsided appointments in favor of the north.

“What we are witnessing is a sad development, very dangerous arguments that are being put forward,” he told Sun News.

“How many offices are we even talking about and you are saying lopsidedness of offices?

“Have you looked at the offices in the civil service and those that occupy them, so what is the fuss all about?

“Are they parochial or are they biased in the discharge of duties concerning other parts of the country?”

While reacting to the statement, Fani-Kayode said it is time for the country to be divided as southern Nigeria wants to be free.

“There is nothing wrong if the Presidency remains in the north in 2023″ -Ango Abdullahi,” he tweeted, Tuesday.

“You can keep your accursed and damned Presidency: just let us go! We want to be rid of you.

“We want to be free of you. We want to leave you. We want to cut off from you. JUST LET US GO!”

Buhari who is from North West Nigeria is expected to hand over to a leader from Southern Nigeria after the end of his second term in office in 2023.