Two Doctors with Federal Medical Centre in Asaba, Delta State on Monday appeared before the Medical and Council of Nigeria Tribunal over charges of gross professional negligence which led to the death of a pregnant woman.

The Medical doctors identified as Iyiola Adewale and Adigba Onodjohwoyovwe are both accused of gross professional negligence which led to the death of a patient in their care.

Concise News gathered that the prosecuting counsel, Nasiru Aliyu, told the tribunal sitting in Asaba that the defendants while on duty on March 7, 2017, negligently handled one of their pregnant patients, late Mrs. Rita Uchebuego.

According to the prosecutor, they allegedly failed to attend to her as appropriate for the management of her condition.

Aliyu further stated that the offense is punishable under section 16 of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chairman of the tribunal, Prof. Abba Hassan, adjourned the case till Sept. 24, for address.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal was established for trial of offenses under the medical and dental practitioners act.

This is the tribunal’s third session in 2019 and had already convicted some doctors during its second session for professional misconduct.