Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that former President Robert Mugabe died of advanced cancer and had already been taken off chemotherapy.

Mnangagwa, who is in the United States for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, told supporters of the ruling party ZANU-PF in New York on Monday.

The president said that Mugabe had to be taken off the chemotherapy because it was no longer effective.

Concise News had reported that Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6, and his body was brought home on September 11, 2019.

A funeral service attended by regional leaders was held at the National Heroes Acre on Sept. 14, now lying in state at his home in Harare while a mausoleum was built for him at the national shrine.