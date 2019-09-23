The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has announced that the state government obtained credible intelligence reports suggesting that some disgruntled politicians of the state origin are making clandestine moves to destabilize the state.

Concise News learned that Governor Matawalle disclosed this in a statement through his Director-General of Press Affairs, Yusuf Idris at a press briefing held in the Government House, Gusau on Monday.

The statement alleged that some persons, for sinister and personal gains, were collaborating with dispersed elements of Boko Haram, to launch series of attacks on innocent and peace-loving people of the State.

The statement further noted that the move was in order to scuttle the relative peace being currently enjoyed as a result of the peace and dialogue process initiated by the present administration.

“According to the intelligence report, the cruel and mischievous elements have perfected plans to launch attacks in seven local government areas of the state and in other strategic places within the state capital. According to the report, two important personalities of the state are also targeted for elimination should this dastardly act succeed.

“The targeted local governments are to include Gusau which doubles as the state capital, Tsafe, Talata Mafara, Anka, Zurmi, Maru and Maradun. The strategic places targeted are Gusau Central Mosque and Gusau Mammy Market where soft targets are known to gather both day and night.

“The Boko Haram elements were said to have been recruited from far and wide to carry out these heinous acts slated for between Monday 23rd September to 25th October 2019.

“Governor Matawalle who has since prioritised Security of lives and properties of his people says he finds it very imperative to alert the people of the state especially people of the listed local government areas to be very vigilant, wary and watchful and promptly report to the Security Agencies nearest to them in the State acts that seem suspicious for Immediate action.

“Matawalle notes with total dismay the unpatriotic attitudes of some evil politicians and their collaborators to cause mayhem and visit destruction on innocent citizens’ lives and properties ostensibly to gain personal relevance while forgetting that Security is a collective responsibility of all well-meaning citizens of the State irrespective of their political affiliation. He declared this as completely unacceptable.

“The Governor, therefore, appeals to particularly Drivers of commercial vehicles and motorcyclists in the state to be more Security conscious and vigilant while carrying out their legitimate businesses and report any suspicious movement of persons, groups or goods to the Security agencies in the State,” the statement reads.

However, the state government also said in its statement that it has taken all necessary steps to address the situation, assuring that more Security reinforcements, 24 hours surveillance and other precautions measures are being put in all the nooks and crannies.