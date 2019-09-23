Why Thanksgiving Is 'Powerful' - Oyedepo

The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo has advised Christians to offer timely thanksgiving to God because ‘if you offer The Most High a timely thanksgiving, it will spur Him to pour more blessings on you.’

Concise News reports that Oyedepo made this disclosure in Lagos at the 70th birthday celebration of popular gospel singer, Pastor Joseph Adelakun (alias Ayewa).

Bishop Oyedepo said the purpose of a thanksgiving such as a birthday celebration is to receive more blessings from God.

The author said: “Thanksgiving is a powerful force. It should be done to secure blessings, perfect blessings and multiply blessings.

“Christians should always thank God, no matter the situation. They should not murmur, they should not grumble.

“For sleeping at night and waking up in the morning, you owe God a thanksgiving.

“If you offer God a timely thanksgiving, it will spur Him to pour more blessings on you.”

He congratulated the celebrant on his new age and wished him more prosperous years on earth in good health.

‘A dream is what drives you to reality of your future before arrival’ – Oyedepo

Meanwhile, in a message on the official page for the Outreach Arm of his Liberation Ministry on Monday, the architect cum preacher charged believers to ‘have a picture of their future’.

He writes: “The future you cannot see, you will never live in the reality of, as a dream is the mental picture of your future. Have a picture of your future!”