Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has said that he enroled his son in a public primary school in order to make government-owned schools more competitive.

The Governor had, in a state broadcast in December 2017, said he was going to enrol his child in a public school when he turns six years.

Shortly after the enrolment of the child, El-Rufa’i explained that it was a commitment that had been fulfilled.

“I made that commitment because I believe that it is only when all political leaders have their children in public schools that we will pay due attention to quality of public education,” he said.

“I went to a public school like this. In fact, the school I went to is not as good as this one, but here I am, because of the quality teaching I got.

“My intention is to ensure that all our public schools offer quality education, and so we are encouraging all our senior public servants to send their children to public schools.

“Once the public schools are improved to a point they are nearly as good or even better than private schools, no one will waste his money taking his child to private school,” he said.

Ummi El-Rufa’i, the mother of the child said: “l am glad that we are able to send a strong message to our leaders and the elites, that we need to start making things work from within our homes.

“By the time we start attending public hospitals and send our children to public schools, the system will get better. This is a very huge step,” she said.

On his part, the child said: “I am sad that I will miss my old school, my friends and my teachers. But I have to help my father keep his promise.”