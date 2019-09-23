The pan Yoruba socio-cultural body Afenifere has condemned the handling of the investigation into the murder of Olufunke Olakunnrin, by the Nigeria Police Force.

Concise News had reported that Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere chieftain Pa Reuben Fasoranti, was allegedly killed in July in Ondo State by gunmen.

However, the group in a communique on Sunday signed by its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, claimed that the police has been treating the case lackadaisically.

The Afenifere said the situation is a troubling one, adding that the group is seeing in Olakurin’s case, all the signs of lethargy that usually attend high profile murders with powerful masterminds in the country.

The group urged all well-meaning Nigerians and persons all over the world to join them in asking the police to find Olakunrin’s killers and bring them to justice.

Afenifere claimed that there are various signs which suggest that the police has not made any attempt to launch a serious investigation into the murder.

The statement read: “It’s now over two months that Mrs Olufunke Olakunnrin, the daughter of Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti was murdered around Ore in Ondo State and we are compelled to speak out over the lackadaisical attitude of the police over the gruesome assassination.

“The first sign we got that there was no attempt to launch any serious investigation into the murder was when the car in which she was killed was released to the family from Ore police station the day after the murder without any forensic investigation into the most prized evidence at the scene of the crime.

“It was when we engaged the police high command that they came to pick the car six days later. The car has now been returned to the family with no report on the examination report.

“Indeed there was no attempt to carry out any autopsy on the corpse until we also demanded one from the police before the burial. One was carried out and only that report was given to the family when they went to collect the car.

“Beyond this, the police has not made any briefing to the family on their investigations into this dastardly act.”