An N-Power beneficiary, Habiba Ali has narrated how she secured the N-Power spot.

Concise News reports that Habiba is an internally displaced person (IDP) in the Maiduguri camp in Borno state, Nigeria.

In a video shared last Friday by the recognised Twitter handle of Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Habiba says although she ‘does not have a mother or father, she has the benefits of N-Power’.

“I heard people talking about N-Power, saying Baba (Buhari) will employ the youth through the internet.

“So I called a friend and informed her. We both went to apply, even though we did not have money. We had to borrow.

“We went to the cyber café and with the help of the café assistant, we uploaded our results, our passport, the form and other requirements.

“I completely forgot about it. The results were released six months later.

“Another friend mentioned that he got selected for N-Power and I asked what N-Power was, then I instantly remembered I applied for it also.

“So I went to the café and entered my phone number on N-Power website and I got a congratulatory message that I was selected under N-Teach.

“I was very excited and full of joy.

“I am proud to be an N-Power volunteer, it has helped me grow intellectually. And also imparting knowledge to the children.

“I was just a housewife with no knowledge of teaching.

“But now that I interact with other teachers, I am more enlightened.

“With N-Power, I have gained knowledge and I have changed.

“I interact more with people. I don’t just sit at home washing plates.

“At the end of the month, I share the money in two parts, I save twenty thousand naira and I use ten thousand (naira) for basic needs.

“The Federal Government provides us with food at the camp and if our other relatives gives us any assistance, we manage it.

“N-Power has helped me grow. God bless whoever initiated this programme.

“I don’t have a father or mother, but I have the benefits of N-Power,” she said tearfully.

Watch the video below: