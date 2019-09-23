Unity Bank Plc have announced a fire incident at its Head Office on Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, Concise News reports.

According to videos online, parts of the building were on fire with the flames spreading to at least three floors.

According to the bank in a statement on Twitter, the fire which started early in the morning has been brought under control by officials of the fire service.

It said that the cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, adding that further developments regarding the incident will be communicated as it unfolds.

The bank added that there was no casualty or loss of lives in the fire and observations as of 8:48 am showed that it did not affect the banking hall or “other strategic business areas”.

The bank appreciated all the Agencies and volunteers that supported in bringing the incident under control.

The statement read: “We regret to inform the public that there was a fire incident on one of the floors of our Head Office building early this morning.

“The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained but the fire service has intervened and has brought the situation under control.

“We are grateful to all the Agencies and volunteers that supported in bringing the incident under control.

“Further developments regarding the incident will be communicated as it unfolds.”

Several people have expressed solidarity and support for the bank, which is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and has more than 200 branches across the 36 states of the country and the FCT.