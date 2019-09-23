Home-based Super Eagles coach Imama Amapakabo has said he might quit the team after a 4-1 bashing by Togo.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerians were over the weekend mauled by the Togolese in an African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.

The Eagles will play the second leg of the match in Nigeria but Imama said he is ready to leave the job if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) deems it fit.

“I take absolute responsibility for the outcome,” he told Brila FM.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been on break since more than 100 days.

However, Imama has said even he does not want to blame that for the humiliating loss to their fellow West Africans.

“I don’t want to make excuses for failure,” he added.

“Nigerians don’t understand, there’s a process to success, people want us to beat Togo 20-0 but football is not magic.”

Several Nigerian players abroad were in action at the weekend as the foreign leagues continue.

Here is Concise’s wrap-up:

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen recorded an assist as Lille were forced to a 1-1 draw by Stade Rennes in their French Ligue 1 clash at the Roazhon Park on Sunday.

Osimhen laid a lovely pass for Jonathan Ikoné who scored from close range in the 46th minute.

Adrien Honou equalised for the home team in the 68th minute.

It was Lille’s first away point of the campaign after two defeats in their first two away games.

Osimhen has scored five goals and recorded one assist in six Ligue 1 games for Lille this season.

In Scotland, Joe Aribo also grabbed an assist in Glasgow Rangers’ 4-0 away win at St. Johnstone.

Aribo who was in action for the entire duration of the game assisted Jermaine Defoe for the game’s fourth goal.

The 23-year-old has featured in all of Rangers’ six league games this season, but is yet to open his goal account.

In the Italian Serie A, Ola Aina played for 62 minutes in Torino’s 1-0 away defeat at Sampdoria and was replaced by Diego Laxalt.

In Begium, Paul Onuachu scored his second goal of the season for KRC Genk in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Oostende in a Jupiler League match at the Luminus Arena.

The 25-year-old striker scored in the 44th minute to restore the home side’s lead after Idrissa Sylla had drew Oostende level in the 32nd minute.

The 6ft6in forward had opened his goal account for Genk against Sporting Charleroi last weekend.

In Spain, young Eagles winger,Samuel Chukwueze, came off the bench to provide an assist for Villarreal in their 2-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The 20-year-old replaced Moi Gomez in the 66th minute and then set up Javier Ontiveros to seal the win for the Yellow Submarines from close range.

Ramon Azeez scored his second La Liga goal on his first start for Granada, who pulled off a major shock with a 2-0 win over Barcelona at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

Azeez stunned Barca with a goal inside the first 60 seconds, heading home at the far post, after Jose Puentas profited from a slip by Junior Firpo.

The goal saw Azeez equal his all-time season’s goal record of two. Any chance of a late Barcelona comeback was killed off with 25 minutes to go as substitute Arturo Vidal conceded a penalty for handball, and fellow substitute Alvaro Vadillo scored from the spot.