A six-year-old girl Kaia Rolle has been arrested and fingerprinted for alleged ‘battery’ after kicking out a staff member at her elementary school in Orlando, United States.

Concise News understands that Kaia was driven to detention centre where she was fingerprinted and had her photo taken for police records after she kicked a school staff member.

Her grandmother Meralyn Kirkland said she was called from the elementary school that Kaia was arrested and was in police custody.

She said: “What do you mean she was arrested?’” Kirkland remembered saying during the astonishing call.

Kirkland added: “No six-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile

center to be fingerprinted, mug shot.”

According to the grandmother, six-year-old suffers from sleep apnea, a condition she is working on managing through medication, and was acting out from sleep deprivation. She said her granddaughter should never have been hauled off from her school in handcuffs.

“He said, ‘There was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way.’

Speaking to News 6 in Orlando, Kaia said she missed her granny during her arrest ordeal.

“I felt sad that my grandma was sad, and I really missed her.” she added