Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has said it is wrong to anyone to hold offences against others, Concise News reports,.

Prophet T.B Joshua said this on Sunday during the SCOAN Sunday service in Lagos, Nigeria.

While delivering his sermon for the day, the clergyman said answers to prayers are dependent on forgiveness.

He said before prayers, Christians should let go of offences and any grudge they hold against others.

The preacher described such an act as soul-saving and makes prayers effective.

“Whether you are right or wrong, you have no right to hold an offence,” the church’s Twitter handle quoted him as saying.

“Viewers all over the world, let go of offence before you pray. If you mean it, this can be a soul-saving, life-changing prayer.”