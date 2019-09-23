Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent record with a win at Chelsea on Sunday to stay five points clear of Manchester City.

The Reds’ lead after six matches is the biggest in the history of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Man City thumped Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium while their neighbours, Manchester United, lost 2-0 to West Ham in London.

Hello there, welcome to the latest EPL news roundup for today, September 23rd, 2019, on Concise News.

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League with the demolition of Watford 8-0 at the Etihad on Saturday. City looked back to their best as they blew the Hornets away with a stunning 18-minute opening salvo in which five different players found the net.

Tottenham surrendered another lead for the second time in four days as James Maddison’s stunning late strike saw Leicester come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at the King Power Stadium. Harry Kane’s superb battling strike had given Spurs the lead midway through the first half, and they looked to have the points wrapped up when Serge Aurier found the far corner via a deflection after the interval, only for the strike to be ruled out by VAR for the very tightest of offside calls.

After an emphatic 8-0 victory against Watford at the Etihad on Saturday, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola hit back at critics. City completed an 8-0 rout against Watford to move within two points of leaders Liverpool responding to the 3-2 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has said that his side lack of quality meant they lost to West Ham United in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday. Concise News reports that the Hammers’ goals came courtesy of Andriy Yarmolenko’s fine first-half strike and Aaron Cresswell’s outstanding free-kick in the second period, which ensured the hosts took all three points at the London Stadium.

Chelsea produced a spirited second-half performance which was weathered by Liverpool, allowing the Reds maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory at Chelsea on Super Sunday. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s screamer and Roberto Firmino’s header, either side of a disallowed Cesar Azpilicueta equaliser, saw the league leaders open up a two-goal lead inside half an hour at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is happy with his team’s performance against Liverpool on Sunday, insisting they were the better team despite losing 2-1. Liverpool went 2-0 up within 30 minutes against the hosts, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino finding the net at Stamford Bridge.

Full EPL Matchday 6 Results Southampton 1 – 3 AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City 2 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 2 – 0 Norwich City

Everton 0 – 2 Sheffield United

Manchester City 8 – 0 Watford

Newcastle United 0 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United 2 – 0 Manchester United

Arsenal 3 – 2 Aston Villa

Chelsea 1 – 2 Liverpool English Premier League (EPL) Table After Matchday 6 Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Liverpool 6 6 0 0 12 18 2 Man City 6 4 1 1 24 13 3 Leicester City 6 3 2 1 3 11 4 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 1 11 5 West Ham 6 3 2 1 1 11 6 Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 1 10 7 Tottenham 6 2 2 2 4 8 8 Man Utd 6 2 2 2 2 8 9 Burnley 6 2 2 2 4 8 10 Sheffield Utd 6 2 2 2 1 8 11 Chelsea 6 2 2 2 -1 8 12 Crystal Palace 6 2 2 2 -3 8 13 Southampton 6 2 1 3 -3 7 14 Everton 6 2 1 3 -4 7 15 Brighton 6 1 3 2 -3 6 16 Norwich 6 2 0 4 -5 6 17 Newcastle 6 1 2 3 -4 5 18 Aston Villa 6 1 1 4 -3 4 19 Wolves 6 0 4 2 -4 4 20 Watford 6 0 2 3 -14 2

EPL Top Scorers After Matchday 6

Player Goals Assists

Sergio Aguero

Man City 8 1

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea 7 0

Teemu Pukki

Norwich 6 2

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal 6 0

Raheem Sterling

Man City 5 0

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool 4 2

Bernardo Silva

Man City 4 1

Sadio Mane

Liverpool 4 1

Ashley Barnes

Burnley 4 0

Callum Wilson

Bournemouth 4 0